Message by Russian embassy staff in Nicosia to US through Iraq invasion anniversary banner

A banner posted on Monday on the fence of the Russian embassy in Nicosia on the side directly opposite the premises of the US embassy said “IRAQ. 20 YEARS. 20.03.2003. WE REMEMBER”.

This was the message sent out by the Russian embassy’s staff on the 20th anniversary of the illegal invasion of Iraq by US and coalition forces whose mission was to topple Saddam Hussein.

The pretext was that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction that, even today, no one has seen. Nonetheless, by the time troops left in 2011 more than 100,000 Iraqis had lost their lives while Iraq is still in political turmoil.

The world reacted to the US President Bush/UK Premier Tony Blair war with disapproval but almost no action was taken against them.

There were no state-imposed sanctions on the US or Britain and no investigators from the international criminal court took evidence to substantiate prosecutions for war crimes.

However, the reaction is totally different to Vladimir Putin’s illegal war on Ukraine. Virtually every western government, following the US’s lead, has slapped sanctions on Russia’s exports and financial holdings in US banks have been frozen.

Moreover, a few days ago the international criminal court issued an arrest warrant for Putin for war crimes involving the illegal deportation of children from Ukraine.