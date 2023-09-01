NewsLocalMen arrested for break-ins, thefts in Famagusta district dating back to 2021-2022

Men arrested for break-ins, thefts in Famagusta district dating back to 2021-2022

Police on Thursday arrested two men in connection with a number of break-ins and thefts reported in Protaras and Ayia Napa areas in Famagusta district as back as in 2021-2022.

The two men are aged 53 and 48 with investigators saying the criminal cases – estimated to be around 100 – were committed in the same manner.

The 48-year-old man had a pending arrest warrant against him since 2021, under a different name, as he appears to have changed his name in his country of origin three times over the past three years.

The 53-year-old was also wanted since 2021 as part of an investigation into the same cases.

The arrest was made after Police stopped the car of the two suspects for a check following a tip-off. The two men attacked and beat the Force members before trying to run away but stopped after warning shots were fired at their car.

Subsequently, a search of the house where they were staying was carried out on the basis of a court warrant.

There, Police found money in banknotes of various countries as well as jewelry, watches, shoes and other items believed to be stolen.

By Annie Charalambous
