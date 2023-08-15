Memorial service for the victims of the tragedy held at Grammatikos

Relatives of those who perished on the Helios Airways Flight 522, which claimed the lives of 121 passengers and crew 18 years ago, once again visited the mountainous area of Grammatikos on August 14, to honor their loved ones.

The 18th memorial service was held in the presence of the Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus in Greece Kyriacos Kenevezos.

On behalf of the relatives of the victims, Niki Michaelidou said that no matter how much time passes the pain and the feelings don’t change. “August 14 was the second phase of the invasion of Cyprus, and on the same day, this tragic event took place. It hurts very much. The memories suddenly come in front of you. You don’t forget these things.”