Melco Cyprus organises underwater and beach clean-up in Limassol

Melco Cyprus, operator of Cyprus Casinos (C2) and the upcoming integrated resort City of Dreams Mediterranean, co-organised a beach and underwater clean-up at Dasoudi area, Limassol with Nautilus C.M.A.S. Diving Club Limassol last Sunday.

The event was supported by the Deputy Ministry of Tourism and local authorities.

To preserve the Mediterranean marine ecosystem, Melco Cyprus colleagues and volunteers collected litter and debris from Limassol’s seabed and beaches, including plastic bags, bottles and tins.

The Mayor of Ayios Athanasios, Mr Marinos Kyriacou, also attended the event, while Nautilus C.M.A.S. Diving Club Limassol provided the expertise to make the initiative possible.

Mrs Aggela Katsikidou, Representative of the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, commented “The Deputy Ministry of Tourism congratulates the organizers and volunteers for their time and dedication and assures that it will support similar actions aimed at improving the quality of marine waters. The protection and upgrade of the environment in Cyprus is among the priorities of the Deputy Ministry’s goal of ‘Rethinking Tourism’ set by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) on the occasion of the celebration of World Tourism Day on September 27. The World Tourism Organization places people and the environment at the centre and calls on all stakeholders – government bodies, businesses and local communities – to contribute to the vision of creating a more sustainable, inclusive and resilient tourism model. Events such as the one organised today, contribute to achieving this goal.”

MrGrant Johnson, Property General Manager of City of Dreams Mediterranean and C2, stated, “I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to everyone who donated their time and efforts to the clean-up, as well as to the Deputy Ministry of Tourism for supporting the event. Melco Cyprus remains committed to raising awareness for environmental conservation, while embracing the concept of corporate social responsibility (CSR). We are proud to have organised an initiative that aims to protect Cyprus’ signature coastline, resulting in direct benefits for the environment, the local community and the tourism industry. To save our seas and for future generations, we must make marine conservation a way of life. Only by implementing targeted conservation activities will we be able to continue enjoying our local seas and beaches.”

Environmental protection is a key pillar of Melco’s CSR in Cyprus. The Company’s commitment is reflected across its operational and strategic development decisions, while best practices in sustainability extend to all its properties globally, as part of the Group’s sustainability strategy ‘RISE to go Above & Beyond’.