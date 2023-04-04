Melco Cyprus organises tree-planting in wildfire-stricken Eptagonia

Melco Cyprus, operator of Cyprus Casinos (C2) and the upcoming integrated resort (IR), City of Dreams Mediterranean, organised a tree planting activity on Sunday, April 2, in Eptagonia, Limassol.

Eptagonia is one of several areas struck by wildfires in July 2021, which burned around 55 square kilometres of forest land, houses, and properties in rural Larnaca and Limassol.

According to a press release, Melco colleagues with their families planted around 70 trees in the area.

The activity follows the donation by Melco Cyprus and local partner CNS Group, of five lightweight fire emergency response vehicles to the affected communities in April 2022.

Melco and CNS also contributed towards the restoration of a fire-stricken elementary school in Eptagonia, which hosts pupils from numerous communities in the area.

Grant Johnson, Property General Manager of City of Dreams Mediterranean and Cyprus Casinos, said “The 2021 wildfires were devastating for Cyprus so the least we can do is to help nature recover and we are proud to have organised this initiative. The tree planting, along with last year’s donation of the fire emergency response vehicles and the assistance in repairing the school, is part of the Company’s fundamental philosophy to give back to the community. As a committed partner of local society, we aim to create a positive social impact on all levels through volunteering, donations, and other charitable activities.”