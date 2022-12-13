Melco Cyprus organises Akrotiri forest clean-up

Melco Cyprus, operator of Cyprus Casinos (C2) and the upcoming integrated resort (IR), City of Dreams Mediterranean, organised a clean-up activity of a forested area near Akrotiri Salt Lake last Sunday, December 11, removing around 8 tonnes of litter.

In addition to the waste clean-up, the activity aims to raise awareness on illegal waste dumping in the area, a practice that threatens the environment, but which is unfortunately seen across many parts of Cyprus.

From the forested area which is home to cypress and eucalyptus trees, Melco colleagues and volunteers removed three truckloads, or about 8 tonnes, of illegally-dumped waste, including bed mattresses, tires, old furniture, metal, glass, plastic, and electrical appliances. The waste collected by the Melco team was transported to Resource Recovery Cyprus, a licensed waste management facility based in Limassol.

Property General Manager of City of Dreams Mediterranean and Cyprus Casinos, Mr. Grant Johnson, commented, “I extend my sincere gratitude to our colleagues who volunteered their time to the worthy cause of cleaning up this beautiful area near Akrotiri Salt Lake while raising awareness on the negative environmental impact of fly-tipping. With its fundamental philosophy to give back to the community it serves, Melco is committed to environmental sustainability, and we will continue our efforts to support Cyprus’ sustainable development through innovative activities and initiatives.”

Environmental protection is a key strategic pillar of Melco’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) in Cyprus. The Company’s commitment to environmental sustainability is reflected across its operational and strategic development decisions, while best practices in sustainability extend to all its properties globally as part of the Group’s sustainability strategy ‘RISE to go Above & Beyond’.