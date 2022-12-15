Meeting electricity demand in summer 2023 will likely be marginal

Meeting electricity demand next summer will likely be marginal and depend on a number of factors including weather conditions, economic growth, tourism and any breakdowns or contingencies.

This is what Philenews reported on Thursday citing insiders following a meeting last week between the Cyprus Energy Regulatory Authority (RAEK), the Cyprus Transmission System Operator (TSO) and Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) Production.

Nothing has been officially announced since this hot issue will be reviewed further based on updated data to be submitted.

What is of concern to all those in the sector is the maximum actual, available capacity of EAC units considering that recent upgrades to install anti-fouling technologies at three steam turbines in Vasilikos power station have caused various problems. Including a significant reduction in the maximum output from these units.

For example, data on TSO’s website shows that while the total installed capacity at Vasilikos station is 868 MW, the expected available capacity is currently 572,5 MW.

At all EAC stations the total installed capacity is 1,478 megawatts, but the available capacity (December 2022) is only 1,080 megawatts. Last summer, the demand at peak hours was close to 1,100 megawatts while in 2021 it had risen to 1,200 megawatts.