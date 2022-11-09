Mediterranean region warming twice as fast as rest of planet, scientists say

Dramatic are the predicted consequences of climate change in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East, Environment and Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis warned on Tuesday.

He was addressing an event organised by the Cyprus Republic on the sidelines of the 27th Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

“Latest scientific predictions are dire, suggesting that the region is warming twice as fast as the rest of the planet,” he said.

“And the worst-case scenario indicates that the region could reach temperatures 5 degrees higher than those recorded at the beginning of the century,” he added.

At the same time, Cyprus’ initiative aiming to mitigate the emerging challenges of climate change on a regional level was also presented at Tuesday’s event.

The regional plan includes targeted initiatives in 13 thematic areas with the involvement of more than 240 scientists and technocrats from the wider region.

The Cyprus President’s personal advisor and special envoy Professor Costas Papanicolas joined forces with Kadis and ministry officers to jointly formulate a scientifically sound regional action plan.

The aim of the initiative is to reduce greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, steer the transition to renewable and cleaner forms of energy, encourage businesses and industries to invest in green technologies and create new employment opportunities in green jobs.