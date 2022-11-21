Medieval Christmas village in Fikardou 52 days of Christmas magic!

The village of Fikardou will participate this year in the Christmas Villages initiative organized by the Deputy Ministry of Tourism.

For 52 days, the beautiful village of the Nicosia district will dress up in its festive attire, putting local and foreign visitors in the mood of Christmas and tradition.

The Medieval Christmas Village will operate from November 26, 2022 until January 15, 2023 (weekdays 11:00-16:00 and weekends 11:00-18:00).

Children and adults will have the opportunity to participate in various activities, such as treasure hunting, archery, pottery and ceramic decoration workshops, while enjoying the unique nature and local delicacies.

You can find the full program here.

At the same time, arrangements have been made to transport the public to and from the village by bus every Saturday and Sunday and throughout the holidays. You can find more information here.

Nicosia Tourism Board invites everyone to visit Fikardou and enjoy beautiful family moments in the Christmas village.

The Christmas Village in Fikardou is under the auspices of the Deputy Ministry of Tourism and the support of Nicosia Tourism Board and the communities of the Machaira area.

Information: 22023330

Website: https://fikardou.org.cy