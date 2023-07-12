Medical staff set to be kicked out of health system after false billing claims

Two nurses and a specialist physician will be kicked out of the island’s General Health System (Gesy) after it was established that they were submitting false billing charges, Philenews reports.

Specifically, they were billing charges for visits they had never made.

At the same time, some 250 personal physicians of the Gesy were informed in a recent letter sent to them by health authorities that they were under investigation.

This is because they had issued a large number of referrals for physiotherapy for specific diagnoses.

Dozens of other Gesy cases are also pending these days following unannounced on-the-spot inspections carried out by the Gesy.

As regards the two nurses and the specialist physician, they have already received letters informing them their contracts have been suspended until a thorough investigation is completed.

The three specific health service providers came under surveillance following complaints submitted to Gesy by beneficiaries of the system.

Both the two nurses and the specialist physician will not provide services through the Gesy until the investigation of the complaints is complete.

And if these complaints are confirmed, Gesy will most likely proceed to terminate their contracts as it has done in 11 other cases of health care providers so far.

Specifically, the termination of contracts has been decided in eight cases of medical specialists. Six of these cases were also forwarded to the Police.