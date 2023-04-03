Medical negligence leaves judo champion disabled, Paphos court awards €3m in damages

Paphos District Court has awarded unprecedentedly high damages in a lawsuit filed by a person who was left disabled due to negligence attributed to doctors at Nicosia General Hospital.

In total, the sum totaled around €3 million for the permanent disability suffered by a now 39-year-old former instructor and champion in the Olympic sport of judo. The tragedy took place back in 2009.

Despite the legal delay, the Court last Friday awarded the following:

—€1,000,000 in general damages

—€517,179 in special damages

—€359,760 damages for the plaintiff’s future care costs and for the loss of future earnings

That is, the total amount of €1,876,939 was awarded plus 8% interest from 2009 to date and this brings the total amount of damages to around €3 million.

The Court’s verdict also said: “What is certain is that the long and totally unjustified delay in subjecting the plaintiff to surgery on March 29, 2009 unfortunately led to the compression of the brain resulting in permanent damage.”

And it is obvious, the Court concluded, that if surgery had been carried out promptly and in a timely manner, then, by a very large percentage of over 90% the plaintiff’s condition would have been treated and cured and he would not have been caused this damage.

The judo champion’s medical ordeal began on March 24, 2009 when the then young judo champion suffered a stroke. He was taken by his father to Paphos General Hospital and due to his condition he was rushed to Nicosia General Hospital on the same day.

After being assessed he was taken to the Intensive Care Unit and became monitored. Three days later a deterioration of the plaintiff’s neurological state was observed and if he had been operated promptly the deterioration would have been avoided, according to medical experts.