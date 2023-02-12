NewsLocalMavroyiannis expresses optimism over election result (video)

Mavroyiannis expresses optimism over election result (video)

Presidential candidate Andreas Mavroyiannis expressed his optimism over the election result in statements to journalists after casting his vote in Aglandjia, Nicosia.

“I exercised my right to vote and I hope that all citizens will do the same because democracy requires participation,” Mavroyiannis said.

He said he was sending “a great message of unity” and solidarity. “This is not the time for divisions in our country, it is the time for unity, the time to turn the page, for a new, united, European Cyprus that will be able to meet the expectations of its people and to build tomorrow for our children and grandchildren,” Mavroyiannis said, wishing everyone a good vote.

At the same time, he said he was optimistic, noting that “all indications show that we will be victorious and that all of Cyprus is with us”.

