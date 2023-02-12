Mavroyiannis congratulates Christodoulides on election victory

Andreas Mavroyiannis, congratulated his rival candidate and president-elect of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, on his election victory.

In statements after the election result was announced, the career diplomat said that a long but beautiful journey has ended. A journey in which he had the pleasure of meeting thousands of people, drawing from their wisdom and sharing with them their vision and their concerns for the country.

Mavroyiannis thanked his family, associates, Akel party who supported his candidacy as well as the citizens who voted for him, regardless of their political party and political views. “I am honored by their trust in me and their love and this and makes me proud,” he said.

“I regret that we could not meet the expectations for a great progressive change that our country needs,” he added.

Replying to questions, he said that he will remain an active citizen in the struggle for the reunification of our country.

Mavroyiannis said that he called Nikos Christodoulides and congratulated him on the election outcome saying that Cyprus will always unite us, while replying to questions he said that he does not rule out a meeting with him.

He said that a large percentage of the Cypriot people, put their trust on him, people who have decided with their heart a rational approach, wisely, and said that it is up to them, under the circumstances, to be active citizens and shape the future of the country.

Asked what he would advise the new President of the Republic he said that he does not like giving advice, but stressed that what is of great importance, is the reunification of our country, good administration, functional institutions, democracy and quality of life for all citizens.

He continued by saying that our country, our people deserve more, and said that we must think of the younger generations and the future.

Asked what he would do if the new President wishes him to stay in the negotiating team (for the Cyprus issue), Mavroyiannis said that this is not his approach, and reiterated that if needed, he will advise on matters concerning the reunification of the country. He would not like, he added, to have a more active day-to-day role.