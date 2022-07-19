NewsLocalMavrogiannis and Christodoulides say not needing police guard

Mavrogiannis and Christodoulides say not needing police guard

Mavchrist
Mavchrist

After yesterday’s statement by the two candidates for the Republic’s Presidency, Nikos Christodoulides and Andreas Mavrogiannis, and after they contacted the Chief of Police to let him know they do not need police guard for the time being, the Chief will inform the Council of Ministers, an announcement of the Police noted. The announcement was issued after the public discussion on the issue.

The announcement specifically mentioned that regarding the Cabinet’s decision to provide police guard to the two candidates, the Police Headquarters evaluated the danger and suggested the provision of a temporary guard to the two, until the end of the elections, a practice that had been followed in the past. However, the two candidates stated they did not need Police guard for now.

By gavriella
Previous articleReactions against Agathangelou’s appointment increase
Next articleApplication for people who have delayed in submitting their Tax Return

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros