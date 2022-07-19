Mavrogiannis and Christodoulides say not needing police guard

After yesterday’s statement by the two candidates for the Republic’s Presidency, Nikos Christodoulides and Andreas Mavrogiannis, and after they contacted the Chief of Police to let him know they do not need police guard for the time being, the Chief will inform the Council of Ministers, an announcement of the Police noted. The announcement was issued after the public discussion on the issue.

The announcement specifically mentioned that regarding the Cabinet’s decision to provide police guard to the two candidates, the Police Headquarters evaluated the danger and suggested the provision of a temporary guard to the two, until the end of the elections, a practice that had been followed in the past. However, the two candidates stated they did not need Police guard for now.