Mass racist attacks by gang of 20 in Limassol result in two serious injuries

Unprovoked mass attacks against individuals, resulting in two serious injuries, as well as an armed robbery on a delivery man who was later attacked with bats made for a late night rush for the Limassol CID, who had to be in three different scenes of violence in the space of just half an hour.

The connected incidents resulted in the arrest of a 22 year old who is implicated in the attack against the delivery man and was remanded in connection with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony, causing grievious bodily harm and offences related to the anti-racism and xenophobia legislation.

Around one this morning, authorities received a tip off that a group of individuals had attacked people on a central road.

Arriving a few minutes after the incident, police found a 43 year old man who testified that he had rushed to the scene after being informed by friends that they had been attacked and was also assaulted himself by around 20 people, resulting in minor injuries.

Some time after this incident, a 20 year old delivery man, a third country national, testified at the Limassol CID that he was mugged at a central Limassol road as he was delivering food. He was approached by four people, who threatened him with a knife, stole the money in his possession, his motorcycle and the food.

He was later informed by friends, according to his testimony, that the motorcycle was at a nearby area, at which time he went to the spot along with two friends, only to be subsequently attacked by a group of unknown youths and fled.

The attackers gave chase, managed to cut them off nearby and started beating them down with bats, sticks and other assault weapons. The 20 year old managed to escape and report the incident but his two friends, 34 and 38, were badly beaten and are being treated in serious condition, with head injuries, hand fractures and bruises all over their torso.

Following eyewitness accounts against the 22 year old, he was arrested this morning and remanded in custody, as the Limassol CID investigates, looking for his accomplices.