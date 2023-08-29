Maronite religious leaders call for opening of occupied villages

Archbishop Selim Sfeir of the Maronites, accompanied by Maronite Church priests, held discussions with President Christodoulides on Monday, wherein they advocated for the reopening of the Turkish-occupied villages of Asomatos and Agia Marina, along with the nearby Monastery of Prophet Elias.

Speaking in Greek, the Archbishop urged the President to consider the villages’ reopening as a confidence-building measure, a proposal presented during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia.

Father Joseph Skender, a Maronite Church priest, shared that the meeting addressed the situation of Asomatos village, designated as a military area, Agia Marina village, and the Prophet Elias Monastery.

He expressed the President’s high level of receptiveness and continuous support for the Maronite community, highlighting his persistent efforts to find resolutions to challenges.

Father Joseph Lakkotrypis, the Abbot of the Prophet Elias Monastery, deemed the meeting “constructive.” Lakkotrypis conveyed that the President carefully considered the points raised during the meeting, fostering optimism for potential solutions.