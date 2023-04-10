March records year-on-year price reductions as well…in some goods, services

Thankfully, not only increases in prices of goods and services are recorded but also some year-on-year reductions, according to latest data released by the island’s Statistical Service.

Specifically, a year-on-year decline in prices was recorded in March for fresh fruit (14.2%), fresh vegetables other than potatoes (27%) and fresh seafood (7.9%).

Also, year-on-year prices in infant clothing (0 to 2 years old) fell by 1.8% and in children’s clothing (3 to13 years old it dropped by 1.4% year. Prices fell by 1.9% in footwear for infants and children.

In transport services, prices in March recorded a decrease of 5.8% in one year. Prices for air transport of passengers fell 8.1%. In the communications sector, prices fell by 3.3%, in telephone and fax equipment by 7.2%, in mobile telephony by 4.1% and in internet access services by 5.1%.

As regards audiovisual equipment, the decrease in prices was 2.6%. Specifically, prices for audio and video recording equipment fell by 6.3% year-on-year, for personal computers by 2.5% and for electrical appliances for personal care by 4.8%.