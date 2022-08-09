Marathon process regarding the 17.5 Kg of cocaine

Problems regarding the legal process of the two people arrested regarding the case of 17.5 kilos of cocaine, found and confiscated in a fruit import warehouse, continue. The lawyers of the two suspects objected to the request of the British Bases’ prosecution to introduce a new testimony.

The judge also rejected the defense attorneys’ request demanding his exception from the case. At the same time he asked the British Bases’ prosecution to provide a case law regarding its request about a new testimony.

According to information, the judge is asked to decide whether he will permit the new testimony. Then the process regarding the request of the Cyprus Authorities so that the two suspects will be handed over to the anti-drug squad (YKAN), will follow. Consequently the two men will remain in custody at the British Bases’ prisons.