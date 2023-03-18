NewsLocalMarathon in Limassol takes place in rain (video+ photos)

Marathon in Limassol takes place in rain (video+ photos)

Nicosia Marathon takes place tomorrow

Despite the bad weather, thousands of runners are participating in the OPAP Limassol Marathon. The start was given earlier by the President of the Republic Nicos Christodoulides, in the presence of the House Speaker Annita Demetriou and members of the Council of Ministers.

Meanwhile, in Limassol, from 8.00 a.m. until 12.00 noon, part of the 28th October Avenue – Limassol Road, from the junction with Spyrou Araouzou and Anexartisia Streets, until the junction with Grivas Digenis Avenue, will be closed for the safe conduct of the “OPAP Limassol Marathon 2023”.

The start of the marathon took place in the area of Epichosis, in Limassol, at 9.00 am and the athletes follow the route of 28th October east to the junction with Grivas Digenis Avenue. Both lanes of traffic are used by the runners, while road cuts were made by police officers and traffic policemen of the Limassol Municipality.

