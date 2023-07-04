Many ‘illegal’ watecrafts in Cyprus, says association president after death of 6-year-old

High-speed sea watercraft in Cyprus must be regulated and the law needs improving, the president of the association of owners of surface water sports vessels, Demetris Hadjidemetriou told Active Radio.

Hadjidemetriou was asked to comment on the law regulating high-speed watercraft after the death of a six-year-old girl in a jet ski accident on Sunday.

“The situation with surface water sports vessels is fluid and the law needs improving,” he said, noting that the law alone cannot do away with risks.

However, it can “improve the terms of use of a high-speed vessel,” Hadjidemetriou added, stressing that people should follow the necessary health and safety rules and pick licensed centres that will inform them of the risks of each sport, before riding a watercraft.

“Tourists are open to advise and they mostly select authorised professionals,” he said. If during briefing, owners of rental centres determine that prospective clients cannot respond to regulations they must prohibit them from getting a high-speed vessel, Hadjidemetriou noted.

Concluding, he stressed that Cypriot waters “are filled” with high-speed vessels rented by non-licensed operators, and urged authorities to take up the issue.

