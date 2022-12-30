NewsLocalMany get lost, injured in Cyprus’ nature trails-over 50 rescues in 2022

Many get lost, injured in Cyprus’ nature trails-over 50 rescues in 2022

Hiking
Hiking

Nature lovers and hiking enthusiasts are keen to go on excursions all across the Mediterranean island’s nature trails but many seem to play down the dangers that do exist.

This is what head at Troodos mountains police station Andreas Pringipas told Philenews, adding that over 50 rescues of hikers who got lost or injured took place this year.

He also said that SOS calls are mainly received during the cold, winter time.

“Since the beginning of the year we have been called to assist over 50 cases of lost or injured fellow citizens who did not take seriously the dangers involved,” he said.

“One of the basic rules in hiking is that you should never walk alone,” he added.

He explained that when the Police receive a call for help, a rescue mechanism is immediately activated with all involved, such as the Fire and Civil Defence.

“We had a case where the Force’s helicopter was also required as the rescue site was difficult and only airborne means could approach it,” he also said.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Kick-boxing saved the lives of two girls who had fallen into 40-metre deep borehole-PHOTO
Next article
Private hospitals within Gesy under surveillance after “unacceptable” Christmas Eve incidents

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros