Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo in Cyprus (footage+fan reactions)

Manchester United arrived in Cyprus on Wednesday ahead of their game against Omonia Nicosia for the group stages of the Europa League (06/10-19:45)

The team will be staying for two nights at the Radisson Beach Resort in Oroklini before departing for Manchester on Friday.

The presence of the 20-time English top-flight champions, as well as that of their star striker Cristiano Ronaldo, attracted the attention of many fans who gathered outside Larnaca airport and the hotel where the team are staying to get a glimpse of their favourite players.