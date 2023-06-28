NewsLocalMan with serious knife injury refuses to tell Paphos police what happened

Man with serious knife injury refuses to tell Paphos police what happened

Stabbing
Stabbing

A 36-year-old man who has undergone surgery at Paphos General Hospital for a serious knife injury refuses to tell police what happened, Philenews reports citing police sources.

Police also said that around 17:00 on Tuesday the man went the two long bones on his own at a private clinic with a serious wound in the lower leg.

He was taken by ambulance to the Accident and Emergency Department of Paphos General Hospital for an urgent operation.

At the same time, investigation officers visited him to clarify the circumstances behind his injury but he apparently refuses to talk.

His health condition is described as out of danger, police also said.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
British actor Julian Sands confirmed dead, months after vanishing in California mountains
Next article
Italy pledges to stamp out anti-Semitism from football stadiums

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros