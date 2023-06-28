Man with serious knife injury refuses to tell Paphos police what happened

A 36-year-old man who has undergone surgery at Paphos General Hospital for a serious knife injury refuses to tell police what happened, Philenews reports citing police sources.

Police also said that around 17:00 on Tuesday the man went the two long bones on his own at a private clinic with a serious wound in the lower leg.

He was taken by ambulance to the Accident and Emergency Department of Paphos General Hospital for an urgent operation.

At the same time, investigation officers visited him to clarify the circumstances behind his injury but he apparently refuses to talk.

His health condition is described as out of danger, police also said.