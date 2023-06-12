Man who started ‘worst fire in Republic’s living memory’ to spend eight years in jail

Limassol Criminal Court sentenced a 69-year-old man to eight years in prison after finding him guilty of starting a fire that killed four people and burned 44 square kilometres of land in July 2021.

The man was found guilty of all three charges related to starting a fire in a rural area.

Specifically, the court found that the fire was set maliciously and deliberately.

According to the facts of the case, the 69-year-old, after starting the fire in a field in Arakapas, subsequently went to a coffee shop, where he informed a fellow local that there was a fire and reeds were burning. The court heard that the entire village and the fire service were mobilised to extinguish the fire. However, the accused left the coffee shop and went to the neighbouring village of Eptagonia to have a second coffee.

The court notes that the man had an obsession with cleanliness and wanted his field to be spotless. In the sentencing decision, the aggravating factor of the accused’s behaviour was taken into account as he started a fire and went for coffee without showing any interest in what was happening. Mitigating factors considered were the man’s clean criminal record, personal and family circumstances, as well as his advanced age.

The fire, which was the worst in living memory in the history of the Republic, affected more than seven villages neighbouring Arakapas and burned forests, animals, cultivations, homes, and businesses, while tragically claiming the lives of four Egyptian workers, leaving affected communities reeling.

The economic cost of the disaster is estimated at €15,318.798.

