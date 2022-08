The Famagusta CID arrested on Monday evening a 34-year-old for indecent actions in a public area.

According to the Police, the 34-year-old, third-country national, was going around in Agia Napa with his pants down and was urinating publicly in a way that made his genitals visible in public.

The man was led to the Agia Napa Police Station where he was accused in writing and was released to be called later in Court.