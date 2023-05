The Police are seeking information that might help find ERKAN ALKAN, 25 from Turkey, to facilitate investigations regarding a case of premeditated murder, an offense that occurred between 6 and 7 May in Limassol. The victim is a 35-year-old woman.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Limassol CID at 25-805057, the nearest Police Station, or the Citizen line at 1460.