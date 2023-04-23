Man wanted for disappearance of Angelos Pericleous turns himself to police

A 24-year-old man wanted in connection with the disappearance of Angelos Pericleous who is missing since Thursday, has turned himself in to authorities.

According to a police statement on Sunday, the 24-year-old has been arrested to facilitate investigations into a case of abduction with intent to murder and car arson.

Angelos Pericleous, 31, was reported missing from his place of residence in Limassol on Thursday.

Police found his car torched inside a shooting range in Paliometocho, Nicosia.

He is described as about 1.60 tall, medium build, with short black hair and a beard.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black trousers and black trainers.

He has a half-sleeve tattoo on his right arm and another tattoo on the wrist of his left hand.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Limassol CID at 25-805057, the citizen’s hotline at 1460 or the nearest police station.

