Man wanted for arms possession and prompting his dog to bite someone

Paphos Police are looking for a 35-year-old man who had prompted his dog to attack and bite a 30-year-old man after a heated conversation over personal differences.

The 35-year-old man on the run allegedly first pushed his dog against him and the four-legged one then bit the 30-year-old on the left arm.

The victim also reported that the 35-year-old was holding a type of firearm in his hand but he could not tell whether it was a short-barreled shotgun or some other type. And that he had fired once into the ground so as to intimidate him.

Police are investigating a case of unlawful possession and carrying of a firearm, unlawful possession and carrying of explosives, firing shots in a residential area and carrying a weapon to cause terror.

As well as possession of a firearm with intent to cause harm, and threatening and assaulting with intent to cause actual harm.