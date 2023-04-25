NewsLocalMan undergoes surgery after being hit by roommate with glass bottle

Man undergoes surgery after being hit by roommate with glass bottle

Police in Paphos are seeking a 24-year-old to facilitate investigations into a case of grievous bodily harm.

According to Paphos police spokesperson Michalis Nicolaou, on Monday, a 36-year-old man reported that his 24-year-old roommate hit him with a glass bottle inside their apartment in Emba.

The complainant said the 24-year-old attacked him for an “insignificant reason” and injured his right arm.

The 36-year-old went to Paphos General Hospital Accident and Emergency Department, where it was found that he had suffered a tendon rupture on his right index finger and was admitted for surgery.

A warrant has been issued for the 24-year-old’s arrest.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
