Man suspected of killing dog with trap released on bail

A 56-year-old man facing charges related to the death of a dog due to the placement of a trap has been granted conditional release.

In a statement, Michalis Nikolaou, the spokesperson for Paphos Police, saud that the 56-year-old appeared in front of the Paphos District Court on Wednesday, where he faced charges.

The Court has set the trial proceedings to commence on October 4 and has imposed conditions for the man’s release. These conditions include posting a personal guarantee of €20,000 and reporting to the central police station twice a week.

According to Nikolaou, a 30-year-old woman lodged a complaint at the Stroumbi police station on Sunday, alleging that she had discovered her dog dead due to a trap.

After investigations, Paphos Police collected evidence against the 56-year-old, who is suspected of setting up an illegal wire trap that resulted in the death of the stray dog.

Nikolaou also stated that a post-mortem examination was carried out on the dog, and various pieces of evidence were gathered in the case.