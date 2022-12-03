Man suspected of a 760-million-euro scam to be extradited to China

A 49-year-old man wanted by the Authorities of his country will be extradited to China under conditions, for a case of a 760-million-euro fraud.

The Larnaca District Court issued a relevant verdict on Friday and both the businessman and his lawyer gave their consent to the extradition request.

As the lawyer said, following negotiations with the Embassy of China in Cyprus he made sure his client would be fairly tried in China only for the felonies he is a suspect of. Also, always according to the lawyer, both he and the Ministry of Justice and Public Order in Cyprus will be kept informed about the whole process and officials of the Cypriot Authorities will be able to visit the suspect during his detention and also monitor the judicial processes.

The said person was arrested on November 13 at the Larnaca Airport while he was getting ready to leave Cyprus and had been in prison ever since.

According to the international warrant on the basis of which the man was arrested, he seems to be suspected of a case of fraud and extortion of an amount of 5.6 billion Yuan CNY China, equal to more than 760 million euros. The businessman, who is a Chinese national and owner of a passport from the Marshall Islands, had been wanted by the Authorities in China since July 2020.