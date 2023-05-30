Man sent to prison for arson of Platres police station after fight with his partner

Limassol Assize Court has sentenced a 31-year-old man to two and a half years of imprisonment for the arson of a police station in mountainous Platres after he had a fight with his partner.

Apparently, the accused had told his pregnant partner after their fight in July last year that she would witness something she had never seen in her life.

Shortly afterwards he had put on fire the police station and a police patrol car outside, endangering the lives of two police officers on duty and causing damages to the premises and the vehicle. The damages amounted to €1,650.

The reason behind their the couple’s fight were financial difficulties they were facing as a result of the Covid pandemic’s restrictive measures. The family restaurant of the accused had to remain because of the shutdowns.

Insiders told Philenews that prior to committing the offences, the 31-year-old had consumed quantities of alcohol and smoked cannabis.

The court’s ruling said: “This is an unprecedented, unjustified and obviously dangerous behavior which, by turning against the state itself, erodes the sense of security of citizens.”

The accused considered the police station as the representative of the State because of the orders issued by the police station in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.