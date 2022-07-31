NewsLocalMan runs amok, damaging Yeroskipou casino

Man runs amok, damaging Yeroskipou casino

Three firms to carry out due diligence checks on casino's junket operator services

 

A 37 year old was remanded in custody by the Pafos district court following a complaint  that he damaged casino property and threatened staff at the Yeroskipou coastal area establishment.

According to testimony by the casino’s head of security, who made the complaint, the incident happened late last night when for reasons yet unknown, the man run amok, shouting and damaging casino equipment, while also allegedly making threats against a number of employees.

An investigation is being conducted by the Pafos CID on the reasons behind the man’s behaviour.

By Constantinos Tsintas
