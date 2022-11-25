Man defrauded out of 67,000 euros in cryptocurrency scam

Police are investigating a new case concerning fraud and embezzlement of money under false pretences.

According to police, the case was reported to the Nicosia CID on Thursday by a 73-year-old man, who claimed that between June and October 2022, more than 67,000 euros were taken from him through online fraud.

As he said, an unidentified person contacted him via an online messaging application last June. This person introduced himself as an employee of an investment company and informed the 73-year-old of various investment plans with zero risk.

The 73-year-old was convinced to proceed with making an investment. Then, a different so-called employee of the same company, this time a woman, guided him to create an account on a specific platform and to invest 67,750 euros to purchase cryptocurrencies.

Later, when the complainant requested to receive his profits from the said investment, the alleged perpetrators requested more money for tax purposes.

At that time the 73-year-old suspected he was a victim of fraud. He told the so-called employees of the company that he was not going to pay anything more and asked for the return of his initial capital. Since then none of the two persons has replied to his calls.

The Nicosia CID Cybercrime Department is investigating the case.