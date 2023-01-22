Man known to the authorities arrested for burglaries and thefts

The authorities arrested a 42-year-old man, wanted for various cases of burglary and theft, while two more persons were arrested with him.

Specifically, at 0020 hours, members of the Limassol police, who were on patrol in the area of PANTHEA, spotted a vehicle moving suspiciously with three persons on board. The 42-year-old wanted man exited the vehicle from the back seat but was intercepted and arrested.

Burglary tools were found inside the vehicle after a search and as a result, the other two occupants aged 27 and 23 were arrested.

The 42-year-old was arrested to facilitate investigations in connection with investigated offenses of conspiracy to commit a felony, illegal possession of property, possession of burglary tools, and theft, committed in Limassol between the dates 23/12/2022-13/01/2023.