NewsLocalMan known to the authorities arrested for burglaries and thefts

Man known to the authorities arrested for burglaries and thefts

The authorities arrested a 42-year-old man, wanted for various cases of burglary and theft, while two more persons were arrested with him.

Specifically, at 0020 hours, members of the Limassol police, who were on patrol in the area of PANTHEA, spotted a vehicle moving suspiciously with three persons on board. The 42-year-old wanted man exited the vehicle from the back seat but was intercepted and arrested.

Burglary tools were found inside the vehicle after a search and as a result, the other two occupants aged 27 and 23 were arrested.

The 42-year-old was arrested to facilitate investigations in connection with investigated offenses of conspiracy to commit a felony, illegal possession of property, possession of burglary tools, and theft, committed in Limassol between the dates 23/12/2022-13/01/2023.

By gavriella
Previous article
Police charge three young drivers for speeding
Next article
Incidents at the memorial of Grivas (photos)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros