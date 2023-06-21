Man injured after jumping from second floor to escape arrest

Police on Wednesday morning arrested three persons in connection with a case of electricity theft in Paphos.

According to Paphos police spokesperson Michalis Nicolaou, during a raid in an apartment complex in Chloraka, authorities found evidence against three persons who allegedly had stolen electricity.

Two persons, aged 22 and 23, who are living in the same apartment were arrested on the spot, while another man, 23, tried to escape arrest by jumping from the second floor.

Nicolaou said that the 23-year-old landed on a balcony on the first floor, injuring his foot.

He was then transported to Paphos General Hospital to receive treatment and was discharged later.

All three arrested are currently in custody.

Police are continuing investigations.