Man in Larnaca allegedly forced his partner and five children to beg

A father of five children was allegedly forcing them to beg outside supermarkets and churches in Larnaca and would actually beat them up – along with their mother – if reluctant to do so.

The shocking family violence case was reported to the police by the 27-year-old mother of the three girls and two boys, aged 7,9,10,12 and 13.

Philenews also reported on Thursday that the 31-year-old Romani from Greece had beaten up his 27-year-old partner outside a church so bad that she decided to leave Cyprus and return to Greece.

But she soon came back after the children told her on the phone that their father was abusive – physically and psychologically – especially if they refused to beg.

Shortly after the woman’s complaint, the children were taken to a shelter and placed under the Social Welfare Service’s care.

On June 15, the father was arrested but he denied all accusations against him. After two successive detention orders, on Wednesday he was remanded in custody and will face trial before Larnaca Assize Court on July 31.

The faces charges relating to child trafficking assault causing actual bodily harm, common assault, threatening, causing mental harm and inciting a child to beg. The offences were committed between March 2022 and 15 June 15 this year.

By Annie Charalambous
