Man in his underwear arrested in Paphos restaurant for disturbance

Paphos police arrested a 46-year-old man who allegedly was causing havoc with his wife inside a local restaurant, wearing only his underwear.

According to Paphos police spokesperson Michalis Nicolaou, on Wednesday evening members of the traffic squad were summoned by a restaurateur who reported that a drunk couple was quarrelling inside his business.

The officers entered the restaurant and found that a man wearing only his underwear was showing signs of being drunk and causing a disturbance.

The 46-year-old was arrested and has been remanded in custody for drunkenness, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.