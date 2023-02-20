Man impersonates another who had to appear at police station daily on bail terms

Two residents of Paphos, aged 26 and 41, had the nerve not only to conspire to commit fraud but to do this within the coastal city’s police station itself, Philenews reported on Monday.

Specifically, the younger one was impersonating the 41-year-old man who had to appear at the local police station on a daily on bail terms since he was facing a restraining order charge.

Police also said both are now facing charges of conspiracy and impersonation.

The 26-year-old man was arrested as soon as the fraud was realized. And shortly afterwards the 41 year old man came under arrest as investigations are ongoing.