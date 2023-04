Paphos Criminal Court sentenced a 45-year-old man for killing a 60-year-old in a hit-and-run case dating back to 2021.

According to the facts of the case, the man hit 60-year-old Androulla Papachristoforou, while she was trying to cross Priamos street, in Paphos on December 19, 2021, and subsequently fled the scene.

The court found the man guilty of manslaughter.