Man handed 9-month sentence for bestiality

Larnaca District Court on Tuesday sentenced a 65-year-old man in prison for nine months for bestiality.

The man was found guilty of 57 charges of bestiality, violation of the legislation concerning animal welfare and trespassing. The crimes were committed in 2018.

According to Larnaca police spokesman Charis Hadjiyiasemi, a complaint had been made from a livestock owner in Larnaca in February 2018, reporting that a man had been entering his farm and abusing his animals for over one month.

Hadjiyiasemi said that the animals were examined by a Vet Services official who found that two of them had been sexually abused. The crimes were repeated until March 10, when police arrested the 65-year-old after receiving testimony linking him to the case.

After his arrest, the 65-year-old willingly testified to committing the crime.