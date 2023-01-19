NewsLocalMan handed 22-month sentence for causing Limassol collision, killing 62-year-old woman

Man handed 22-month sentence for causing Limassol collision, killing 62-year-old woman

Limassol Collision
Limassol Collision

Limassol District Court on Thursday sentenced a 35-year-old man to 22 months in prison after finding him guilty of causing a collision, during which a 62-year-old woman was killed in December.

The man pled guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, drunk driving, speeding and running a red light.

Apart from the jail sentence, he was also handed ten penalty points, a total of €2,000 in fines and a suspension of his driving license for three months.

The collision took place on December 7 on Georgiou Vasileos street in Germasogeia, Limassol.

A 62-year-old mother of two, from Hungary, was killed while driving home after a night shift at the restaurant where she had been working.

Read more:

Man accused of causing Limassol fatal collision pleads guilty to 4 charges

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Two brothers in Sweden sentenced after found guilty of spying for Russia
Next article
Democracy is in grave danger, says surveillance scandal rapporteur after visiting Cyprus

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros