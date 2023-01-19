Man handed 22-month sentence for causing Limassol collision, killing 62-year-old woman

Limassol District Court on Thursday sentenced a 35-year-old man to 22 months in prison after finding him guilty of causing a collision, during which a 62-year-old woman was killed in December.

The man pled guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, drunk driving, speeding and running a red light.

Apart from the jail sentence, he was also handed ten penalty points, a total of €2,000 in fines and a suspension of his driving license for three months.

The collision took place on December 7 on Georgiou Vasileos street in Germasogeia, Limassol.

A 62-year-old mother of two, from Hungary, was killed while driving home after a night shift at the restaurant where she had been working.

