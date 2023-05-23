Man found tied up, bleeding in Paphos scrap metal yard

Police are investigating a case of theft, break-in and aggravated assault after a 30-year-old scrap metal business employee was found tied up and bleeding in his place of work.

The man was found on Tuesday morning by his boss who called an ambulance to transfer him to Paphos General Hospital.

There, the victim told police that early on Tuesday morning, a group of five or six men broke into the yard, and attacked him, before fleeing with stolen scrap metal.

Police are continuing investigations.

(Stock photo)