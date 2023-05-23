NewsLocalMan found tied up, bleeding in Paphos scrap metal yard

Man found tied up, bleeding in Paphos scrap metal yard

Scrap Metal
Scrap Metal

Police are investigating a case of theft, break-in and aggravated assault after a 30-year-old scrap metal business employee was found tied up and bleeding in his place of work.

The man was found on Tuesday morning by his boss who called an ambulance to transfer him to Paphos General Hospital.

There, the victim told police that early on Tuesday morning, a group of five or six men broke into the yard, and attacked him, before fleeing with stolen scrap metal.

Police are continuing investigations.

(Stock photo)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Greece on track for new vote with leftists unable to form coalition
Next article
UK to stop international students from bringing family in bid to curb migration

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros