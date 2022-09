The Paphos Assize Court today found a man guilty of sexually abusing a minor.

According to a relevant announcement, the verdict was issued following a closed-door trial. The man was accused of raping the girl in two cases, as well as of touching and kissing a minor.

As reported, the girl is the daughter of his wife and the offences took place while they were living in the same house from 2018 until May 2019.

A plea to mitigate the sentence will take place on 20 September.