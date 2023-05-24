Man found guilty for starting catastrophic July 2021 forest fire that killed 4

Limassol Criminal Court found a 67-year-old man guilty of starting a fire in the village of Arakapas, which spread to at least eight other communities, killing four people, on July 3, 2021.

In today’s ruling, the Limassol Criminal Court found the 67-year-old guilty of charges that included intentionally setting fire to a plantation and igniting a fire in the countryside.

In its decision, the Court stated that the accused deliberately, recklessly, and maliciously set the fire.

According to the facts of the case, after setting the fire, the accused left the scene and went to a café-kiosk, where he told another person that he had just burned reed beds. He then went to another café in Eptagonia to have a second coffee.

The Court ordered the defendant to remain in custody until May 31, when the sentencing procedure is scheduled to take place.

Upon hearing the verdict, the defendant’s daughter burst into tears.

The fire, which was the worst in living memory in the history of the Republic, burned some 55 square kilometres of forest, animals, cultivations, homes, businesses and tragically claimed the lives of four Egyptian workers in the village of Odou, leaving affected communities reeling.

