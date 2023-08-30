Man found dead in Chloraka-Emba area was living with friend in his car

NewsLocalMan found dead in Chloraka-Emba area was living with friend in his...

A 39-year-old Polish permanent resident of Cyprus who was found dead inside a car in Paphos appears to have been living in the vehicle with a friend, the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) reported.

It said that inside the vehicle, officers located another man, who is the owner of the car and a compatriot and friend of the deceased.

According to CNA, the man expressed his lack of knowledge regarding the cause of death of his friend.

It is noted that authorities have ruled out foul play.

Police reported the incident to the Paphos Welfare Office, whose officials were dispatched to the site to conduct an investigation. In response to the situation, the second man was offered support to find accommodation.

Notably, he disclosed to the officials that he occasionally sought shelter at the house of an acquaintance. During this particular period, however, both men had been sleeping inside the vehicle due to the absence of the acquaintance from her home.

The incident came to light after residents of the area, saw the two men inside the car and informed police.

