Man driving stolen vehicle under crystal meth influence in Ayia Napa, drunk driver in Protaras

A third country national living in Dheryneia, was arrested in Ayia Napa while driving a stolen vehicle under the influence of crystal meth and cannabis.

Members of the Famagusta traffic flagged down the 39 year old man at two this morning, establishing that the car had been reported stolen by its Nicosia owner last Thursday.

Burglary instruments including a metal crow bar and a torch were found in the vehicle, along with a zip lock nylon bag containing 0.5 grams of crustal meth and 0.3 grams of cannabis.

Following his arrest, the man underwent a narcotest and was found positive for controlled substances.

He was also driving without license and insurance.

The Famagusta anti-drug squad and the Famagusta and Nicosia CID units are coordinating in their investigation of the case.

A drunk driver was also spotted on Protaras Avenue in Paralimni a few hours later.

The man was driving at 116 kilometers per hour more than double the 50 limit and the alcohol in his blood was almost double the level allowed.