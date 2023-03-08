NewsLocalMan dead, another badly burned after fire in abandoned house

Man dead, another badly burned after fire in abandoned house

A man was burned to death, while another was badly injured in a fire inside an abandoned house in Nicosia on Tuesday.

According to philenews, on Tuesday night, the fire service was called to respond to an incident near the School for the Blind in Strovolos. Upon arriving, members of the force found a badly burned 60-year-old man exiting the abandoned house, while the fire was still raging.

Inside the house, they found a 65-year-old man who had already passed away.

According to information, the two men were houseless and had been using the residence to shelter. Reportedly, on Tuesday night they lit candles inside the property.

Authorities are continuing investigations.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
