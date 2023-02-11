NewsLocalMan caught with cannabis stash and large amount of cash in Nicosia...

Man caught with cannabis stash and large amount of cash in Nicosia home

 

A 25 year old was caught in possession of 70 grams of cannabis and 12 thousand euro in cash following a tip-off which led the anti-drug squad to his Nicosia home.

He is being investigated for possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and income from illegal activities.

The cannabis was fought in four plastic bags, along with two precision scales and a rolled up cigarette containing cannabis mixed with industrial tobacco.

He was remanded in custody by the Assize Court in Nicosia, as the anti-drug squad looks into possible connections, accomplices and suppliers.

By Constantinos Tsintas
