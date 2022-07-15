Man caught in shameful videotaped racist assault incident to appear before court on Friday

Police on Friday are taking a 43-year-old Greek Cypriot man caught on video kicking a Congolese woman holding her 11-month-old baby before Larnaca district court to face criminal charges. The video went viral on Thursday and was universally condemned.

Philenews reports that investigations into the attack started on Wednesday afternoon when the case was reported to the police.

It appears the assault took place near Larnaca port earlier that day against an asylum seeker from Congo, but the video was posted on Thursday morning on Twitter by an anti-racism activist.

It showed a man hitting and kicking a woman holding an infant in her arms as they are sitting on the pavement.

The same man then attacks a black man who was also there before he again moves towards the woman and kicks her in the back.

Another man, who is also thought to be Greek Cypriot but younger than the suspect, is seen trying to push him away from her.

The woman has several bruises on her body but the baby thankfully suffered no injuries.